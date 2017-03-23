Trump touts jobs commitment first made in 2015
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens at left, as Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017, after meeting with President Donald Trump. less Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens at left, as Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017, after meeting with President Donald ... more Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge, center, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Reed Cordish, Assistant to the President for Intragovernmental and Technology Initiatives, talks to reporters outside the the White House in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017, after a meeting with President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|92
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC