Trump touts jobs commitment first made in 2015

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens at left, as Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017, after meeting with President Donald Trump. less Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens at left, as Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017, after meeting with President Donald ... more Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge, center, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Reed Cordish, Assistant to the President for Intragovernmental and Technology Initiatives, talks to reporters outside the the White House in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017, after a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.