Trial in connection with alleged rape of teen is underway
The trial of a McAllen man who state prosecutors say sexually assaulted a 15-year-old on the grounds of McAllen Memorial High School is underway. Carlos Manuel Barron is facing one count of sexual assault of a child in connection with the Oct. 2010 incident, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|11 hr
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|94
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|The way Truth and...
|31
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC