Texas must act now to repair recent damage to Public Information Act

The Texas Public Information Act , originating during a time of scandal in the early 1970s, presumes all government records are available to the public, unless there's a specific exception preventing release of the document. But our modern era of openness shifted dramatically with two state Supreme Court decisions in 2015 that have come to be called the Boeing ruling and the Greater Houston Partnership ruling .

