Texas Democrat says vote in favor of ...

Texas Democrat says vote in favor of a bathroom billa was not bought

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Since the upper chamber passed Senate Bill 6, Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. has come under fire from reports claiming he sold his vote, something the Brownsville Democrat vehemently denies. "No one can tell you that I've plotted or schemed on anything," Lucio said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) 18 hr Coultergeist 4
News Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa... Mar 29 Anthony Burgess 35
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 28 CLOTHEBUYER 6
Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 3
Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 2
News Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08) Mar 8 Peacebfound 13
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Mar 7 DDavis 15
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC