Texas Democrat says vote in favor of a bathroom billa was not bought
Since the upper chamber passed Senate Bill 6, Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. has come under fire from reports claiming he sold his vote, something the Brownsville Democrat vehemently denies. "No one can tell you that I've plotted or schemed on anything," Lucio said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|18 hr
|Coultergeist
|4
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Mar 29
|Anthony Burgess
|35
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 28
|CLOTHEBUYER
|6
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC