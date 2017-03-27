Texas A&M to award scholarships to fi...

Texas A&M to award scholarships to first McAllen class

12 hrs ago

Texas A&M University announced plans to award four-year scholarships to the inaugural class of the upcoming Texas A&M Higher Education Center at McAllen. The $2 million initiative is called Pioneers Scholars, and it is scheduled to be announced at an admissions briefing event at the Texas A&M Agrilife center in Weslaco on Wednesday.

McAllen, TX

