Texas A&M to award scholarships to first McAllen class
Texas A&M University announced plans to award four-year scholarships to the inaugural class of the upcoming Texas A&M Higher Education Center at McAllen. The $2 million initiative is called Pioneers Scholars, and it is scheduled to be announced at an admissions briefing event at the Texas A&M Agrilife center in Weslaco on Wednesday.
