Terminally ill couple married 51 years has emotional reunion after cancer treatments

A four-year-old girl was swept off her feet by fierce winds in Northeast Ohio Wednesday when a gust hit a door that she was trying to open.Security camera... -- Sevenpeople were injured in an ax attack in the main train station in Dusseldorf Germany, according to police.One suspect was arrested in connec... National Sorghum Producers testified Thursday before the U.S. House Agriculture Committee's Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit on the Next Farm Bill: Rura... - Hastings College media students will produce live video stream and complete digital coverage of the 2017 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Champ... -- With NFL free agency underway, the quarterback carousel has begun to spin.One of the first dominos fell on Thursday when the Houston Texans sent Brock Osweiler t... -- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has made the decision to recuse himself from any ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.