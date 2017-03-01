Tax time made easier with help of VIT...

Tax time made easier with help of VITA and UTRGV students

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Alfonso Martinez, a UTRGV senior accounting major , and Dr. Andres Bello, UTRGV lecturer and assistant director of the School of Accountancy, help a taxpayer at the Palm Valley Community Center on February 25. Both are volunteers with the United Way of South Texas' Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which provides free tax preparation for ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the red door club (Mar '13) 4 hr Sexyphene 44
News House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi... Fri Battle Tested 103
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Feb 27 The way Truth and... 31
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Feb 26 Mario 12
Mechanic in mission Feb 15 Odessa 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb 13 Jeff 51
Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15) Feb 11 Marcos 2
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,304,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC