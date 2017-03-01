SPI's Parker receives special honor
His wife, Jane Parker, retired from Point Isabel Independent School District after teaching for 25 years, and currently teaches at Laguna Madre Christian Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|12 hr
|Battle Tested
|98
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|The way Truth and...
|31
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Feb 26
|Mario
|12
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC