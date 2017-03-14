Sex offender, gang member reportedly ...

Sex offender, gang member reportedly apprehended by border patrol in South Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A sex offender and a gang member were reportedly detained in South Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials Monday. Agents in Falfurrias, about 80 miles southwest of Corpus Christi, arrested a sex offender from Honduras who was convicted of sexual contact with a child in 2003, The Corpus Christi Caller-Times and The San Antonio Express-News report .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08) Mar 8 Peacebfound 13
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Mar 7 DDavis 15
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 4 Jose Maria Peraza 5
the red door club (Mar '13) Mar 4 Sexyphene 44
News House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi... Mar 3 Battle Tested 92
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Feb 27 The way Truth and... 31
Mechanic in mission Feb 15 Odessa 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC