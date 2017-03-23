Sales Tax Revenues Down in the Rio Grande Valley
The Rio Grande Valley's relationship with Mexico is evidence in front of McAllen City Hall, where flags from both nations fly proudly. McAllen Mayor Jim Darling says right now that relationship is hurting, he says, "We're probably hurt more than any place in the United States by the rhetoric with Mexico."
