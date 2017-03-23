Nursing homes joust over fee proposal...

Nursing homes joust over fee proposal: - Granny tax' or

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Loyd S A'ChipA' Utterback, Lt. General, USAF retired, CEO of Blue Skies of Texas, a retirement community outside of San Antonio, Texas that includes a nursing home, poses for a portrait in his office on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 3
Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 2
News Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08) Mar 8 Peacebfound 13
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Mar 7 DDavis 15
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 4 Jose Maria Peraza 5
the red door club (Mar '13) Mar 4 Sexyphene 44
News House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi... Mar 3 Battle Tested 92
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC