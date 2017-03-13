McAllen Police Search for Bank Robber...

McAllen Police Search for Bank Robbery Suspect

Authorities responded to a call at IBC Bank located at the 300 block of South 10th Street in McAllen Thursday evening. Police released images of the male suspect in which he appears to be wearing a red and white striped polo-type shirt and blue jeans.

