McAllen police department begins construction on new parking garage

A rendition of the new McAllen Police Parking Garage, which broke ground Thursday, March 9 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year A rendition of the new McAllen Police Parking Garage, which broke ground Thursday, March 9 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year McALLEN - The police department started construction on a $3.8 million parking garage Thursday, paid for through asset forfeitures and at no cost to citizens. There will be 136 new spots at the police department with this new two-story garage, where parking has become a problem as the department has grown over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.