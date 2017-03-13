McAllen JCPenney location on closing list
Nine other Texas locations were not as fortunate, including one of the two locations in McAllen, the downtown store at 300 S. Main St. The list comprises 138 stores nationwide, and some 5,000 workers will be displaced. Some will be offered the opportunity to transfer but not all workers will be eligible, the company said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Thu
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Thu
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|92
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC