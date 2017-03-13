McAllen JCPenney location on closing ...

McAllen JCPenney location on closing list

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Nine other Texas locations were not as fortunate, including one of the two locations in McAllen, the downtown store at 300 S. Main St. The list comprises 138 stores nationwide, and some 5,000 workers will be displaced. Some will be offered the opportunity to transfer but not all workers will be eligible, the company said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14) Thu RatFinkFive0 3
Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15) Thu RatFinkFive0 2
News Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08) Mar 8 Peacebfound 13
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Mar 7 DDavis 15
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 4 Jose Maria Peraza 5
the red door club (Mar '13) Mar 4 Sexyphene 44
News House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi... Mar 3 Battle Tested 92
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,932 • Total comments across all topics: 279,627,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC