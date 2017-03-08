Lyft launches in Rio Grande Valley

Lyft launches in Rio Grande Valley

The popular ride-hailing company Lyft launched in the Rio Grande Valley Thursday. Lyft, and other prominent ride-hailing companies, are popular in metropolitan areas around the world.

