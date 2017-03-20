Kika de la Garza, longtime House Agriculture chairman, dies
Former U.S. Rep. Kika de la Garza, longtime chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, has died at the age of 89. De la Garza's wife, Lucille de la Garza, said her husband died Monday morning at a rehabilitation center in McAllen after a long illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|92
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|The way Truth and...
|31
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC