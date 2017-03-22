Kevin Wolff pleads - no contest' to DWI charge

Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Wolff, seen in a Sunday , July 31, 2016 booking mug provided by the Bear County Sheriff's office, was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated at 3 a.m. Sunday after allegedly running into two vehicles at a Whataburger in the 1000 block of San Pedro Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.