Kevin Wolff pleads - no contest' to DWI charge
Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Wolff, seen in a Sunday , July 31, 2016 booking mug provided by the Bear County Sheriff's office, was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated at 3 a.m. Sunday after allegedly running into two vehicles at a Whataburger in the 1000 block of San Pedro Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|92
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC