How to stir up a refugee crisis in five steps, Trump style
While it has been one of the most talked about issues since last year's USA election campaign, the stretch of land that separates the USA and Mexico now lies eerily quiet. The stream of men, women and children US President Trump predicted would be flooding the area are nowhere to be seen.
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Wed
|Anthony Burgess
|35
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 28
|CLOTHEBUYER
|6
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
