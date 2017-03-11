House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi visits Valley
MCALLEN,Tx- U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sister Norma Pimentel outside the Humanitarian Relief Center at Sacred Heart in McAllen, Texas Saturday March 11,2017. Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] MCALLEN,Tx- U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sister Norma Pimentel outside the Humanitarian Relief Center at Sacred Heart in McAllen, Texas Saturday March 11,2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|94
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|The way Truth and...
|31
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC