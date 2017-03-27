Home2 Suites by Hilton McAllen Opens

Home2 Suites by Hilton McAllen Opens

Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 99 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton McAllen complements the city's rapid growth as the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan area was recently named one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities expected to see a 51 percent population increase within the next 25 years.* "McAllen's mild weather year-round not only draws people looking to relocate to a warmer climate, but also nature enthusiasts and avid birdwatchers from around the world to witness species that can be found nowhere else in the United States," said Mario Flores, general manager.

