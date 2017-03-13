Hidalgo gets new fire truck; program ...

Hidalgo gets new fire truck; program that paid could see cuts

A federal program that gave the City of Hidalgo a new brush fire truck Thursday, could soon be cut, potentially affecting 18 small cities throughout Hidalgo County. Hidalgo firefighters doused the $90,000 truck with water Friday morning and then pushed it into the bay as a way of christening the city's newest fire-fighting tool.

