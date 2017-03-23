Hidalgo County could lose more than $45 million under Trump budget

Hidalgo County and governmental entities within the county could lose more than $45 million in federal funding under the budget being proposed by President Donald Trump, according to figures obtained by The Monitor on Friday. Among the cuts would be more than $10 million in Community Development Block Grants, as well as the elimination of a water and wastewater loan program and the elimination of rural legal assistance, the document shows.

