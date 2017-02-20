Harmony to compete at Texas Science Olympiad
Harmony Science Academy Brownsville has advanced to compete in the Texas Science Olympiad to be held April 21-22 at Texas A&M University in College Station. Harmony's middle school Science Olympiad team qualified for state competition for the third consecutive year.
