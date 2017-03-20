Former Mission postal worker convicted of soliciting bribes during election
Formal postal employee Noe Olvera watches the trial Wednesday Jan. 14, 2015 at the 398th District Court at the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg. Photo by Gabe [email protected] Formal postal employee Noe Olvera watches the trial Wednesday Jan. 14, 2015 at the 398th District Court at the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|22 hr
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|94
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|The way Truth and...
|31
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC