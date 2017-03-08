Final flurry of bill filings Friday at the Texas Capitol

Texas lawmakers added a lot to their to-do list Friday, including proposals legalizing hunting feral hogs and coyotes from hot air balloons, forgoing annual inspections of their vehicles, driving automated vehicles across the state and stipulating that breast-feeding mothers may skip jury duty. These are among the hundreds of last-minute measures filed in a last-minute flurry at the Texas Capitol before the end of business on the 60th day of the 85the Legislature.

