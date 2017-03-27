EDITORIAL: UTRGV med school funds needed - Tell Texas lawmakers
EDINBURG , Tx- Dr. Francisco Fernandez along with Dr. Steve Lieberman help Daniel Bajwa, put on her white coat during the UTRGV Inaugural Medical Class at the Performing Arts Complex on the Edinburg Campus Saturday July 23,2016 . Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] EDINBURG , Tx-The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley welcomed its newest doctors during a White Coat Ceremony at the Performing Arts ComplexSaturday July 23,2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|1 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|31
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|CLOTHEBUYER
|6
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC