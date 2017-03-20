EDITORIAL: Local input on a border wa...

EDITORIAL: Local input on a border wall is necessary

An unscripted but welcome moment came Tuesday from Hidalgo County Judge Ramon Garcia during Hidalgo County Drainage District in defense of a recent letter by McAllen Mayor Jim Darling regarding construction of a border wall in the region. The impromptu two minute soliloquy showed the gravity of this national issue and its implications for our local elected officials who now are publicly stating that they are resigned to the fact that a border wall will be built here, as promised by the Trump administration.

