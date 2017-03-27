EDITORIAL: Federal cuts to 'poorest of poor' in Hidalgo County
We fully recognize that federal budget proposals come with a fair amount of bluster and politicking and posturing from all sides. Lawmakers with opposing political views, for instance, might be keen to highlight proposed cuts that will tug at our hearts, and they don't always point out spending increases that might benefit their districts, so as to not bring attention to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|27 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|24
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC