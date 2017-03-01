Edinburg school district moves ahead with - Innovation' plans
The controversial push by some school district administrators to adopt the Texas Education Agency's District of Innovation designation seems to be moving forward at Edinburg school district, despite concerns voiced by teachers. The Edinburg school district board approved letting administrators move forward with what they call the DOI process last month and formed a committee to help develop a plan for the five-year designation, which was posted online this month.
