Cuban gets 11 years in US prison in c...

Cuban gets 11 years in US prison in credit card fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Authorities say a Cuban man who ran an international online credit card fraud operation must serve more than 11 years in a U.S. prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) 2 hr Coultergeist 4
News Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa... Wed Anthony Burgess 35
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 28 CLOTHEBUYER 6
Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 3
Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 2
News Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08) Mar 8 Peacebfound 13
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Mar 7 DDavis 15
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,868 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC