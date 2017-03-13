COMMENTARY: Kika de la Garza was a champion of South Texas

Former District 15 Congressman Eligio "Kika" de la Garza and students during a Citrus Fiesta parade with students from Kika de la Garza elementary school in 1994 in Mission. photo courtesy Lucille de la Garza Former District 15 Congressman Eligio "Kika" de la Garza and wife Lucille during a naming ceremony for Zika de la Garza street in Mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.