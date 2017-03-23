Charter CEO announces at White House $25 billion in investments
Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge leaves after a news briefing outside the West Wing after an Oval Office announcement with President Trump March 24. Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge leaves after a news briefing outside the West Wing after an Oval Office announcement with President Trump March 24. WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge participates in a news briefing outside the West Wing after an Oval Office announcement with President Trump March 24, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC. Charter Communications announced that the company is opening a call center in McAllen, Texas, creating 600 jobs.
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|92
