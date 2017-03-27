Bills to plug public information "loopholes" breeze through Senate
The Texas Senate cleared a pair of bills Tuesday aimed at plugging "loopholes" in public records law that have left taxpayers in the dark about key details of some government contracts. Senate Bills 407 and 408 both breezed through the chamber and will head to the House.
