Berkeley becomes first city to - divest' from Trump's border
This file photo taken on February 13, 2017 shows a man standing on the Mexico side of a border fence separating the beaches at Border Field State Park, in San Diego, CA. Some Hispanic business owners in the United States are offering to help build President Donald Trump's wall to keep out unauthorized immigrants on the Mexican border, despite controversy and their personal misgivings."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|92
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC