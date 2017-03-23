Beloved former congressman eulogized, laid to rest

The late singer/song writer Harry Chapin famously wrote, "All My Life's a Circle," a song title that could have been written for former Democratic U.S. Rep. Eligio "Kika" de la Garza. De la Garza, who died March 13 of kidney failure at 89, was eulogized in the church where he was baptized, received first communion and served as an altar boy before serving in the Korean War, representing South Texas in Austin, Texas in Washington and the U.S. around the world.

