Baytown man sentenced for forcing tee...

Baytown man sentenced for forcing teenage daughter into

Tuesday

Scott Robinson, of Baytown, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated compelling of prostitution March 13, 2017. Scott Robinson, of Baytown, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated compelling of prostitution March 13, 2017.

