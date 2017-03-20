Baytown man sentenced for forcing teenage daughter into
Scott Robinson, of Baytown, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated compelling of prostitution March 13, 2017. Scott Robinson, of Baytown, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated compelling of prostitution March 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|5 hr
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|92
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC