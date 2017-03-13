Bank robber at large

Bank robber at large

Police have offered a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a bank robber. The robbery happened about 6 p.m. Thursday at the IBC Bank located in the 300 block of South 10thStreet.

