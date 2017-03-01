A father holds his child in a public ...

A father holds his child in a public health clinic outside of McAllen, Texas.

11 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

Both the Texas House and Senate will take up various measures to overhaul how the state cares for endangered and abused children Wednesday. The votes come after legislators have endured months of increased pressure from advocates to take drastic measures to fix the state's broken child welfare system.

