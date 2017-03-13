3 brothers charged in 2016 Cherokee County murder case
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers have continued to investigate the reported murder of Mario Rodriguez on 10-09-2016 in the area of CR4415 outside New Summerfield, Texas. On 03-07-2017 Maximino Garcia was arrested at the Mexico/United States border in McAllen, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|92
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|The way Truth and...
|31
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC