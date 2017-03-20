2017 White Chevrolet Silverado 1500

This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ includes remote starter, a backup camera, Bluetooth, braking assist, dual climate control, a power outlet, hill start assist, traction control, a premium sound system, and a MP3 player and is a car that deserves some serious attention. It has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.