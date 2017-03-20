2017 Brown Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Brown Chevrolet Cruze

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: TheMonitor.com

This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto features a backup camera, Bluetooth, a navigation system, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation and may just be the car you've been waiting for. It comes with a 1.4 liter 4 Cylinder engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 4 Jose Maria Peraza 5
the red door club (Mar '13) Mar 4 Sexyphene 44
News House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi... Mar 3 Battle Tested 103
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Feb 27 The way Truth and... 31
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Feb 26 Mario 12
Mechanic in mission Feb 15 Odessa 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb 13 Jeff 51
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC