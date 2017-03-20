2017 Blue Chevrolet Cruze

People everywhere will love the way this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto drives with features like a backup camera, Bluetooth, a navigation system, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 1.4 liter 4 Cylinder engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.