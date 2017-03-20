2014 Summit White Chevrolet Silverado 1500

This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ boasts features like a backup sensor, remote starter, a backup camera, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system and will not disappoint. It has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.