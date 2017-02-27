Woman shot in south McAllen, husband facing charges for allegedly lying to police
Police are investigating an aggravated assault after a woman was shot Monday night in a residential area near Wanda Avenue and South 26th Lane. The woman's husband, who drove her to the hospital and lied about the shooting, is pending charges for false report and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
