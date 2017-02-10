VSO's educational concert series inspires students, promotes arts

From Edvard Grieg's "Into the Hall of the Mountain King" to the "Imperial March" from "Star Wars," the Valley Symphony Orchestra wrapped up this season's Children's Educational Concerts on a high note Jan. 27, in the new McAllen Performing Arts Center. This concert marked the last performance of the Valley Symphony Orchestra's sixteenth season, with about 10,000 students from all across the Rio Grande Valley in participation.

