VSO to host anniversary gala

VSO to host anniversary gala

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: TheMonitor.com

The Valley Symphony Orchestra invites the public to our 65th Anniversary Symphony Gala as we honor and celebrate the 2017 Cultural Leaders of the Year, Dr. & Mrs. William Gillum on Thursday, March 9 at the McAllen Convention Center Ballroom located at 700 Convention Center Blvd, McAllen from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy white glove champagne and wine service at registration, which will be offered complimentary throughout the evening. Pam Havens, Gala Committee Chair and members invite the public to join us for an elegant dinner menu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Tanari Angel Martinez? Jan 31 Theminpin 1
News Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church Jan 31 Dee Lopez 1
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... Jan 24 santo 2
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan '17 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan '17 John 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,679 • Total comments across all topics: 278,636,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC