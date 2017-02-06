VSO to host anniversary gala

The Valley Symphony Orchestra invites the public to our 65th Anniversary Symphony Gala as we honor and celebrate the 2017 Cultural Leaders of the Year, Dr. & Mrs. William Gillum on Thursday, March 9 at the McAllen Convention Center Ballroom located at 700 Convention Center Blvd, McAllen from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy white glove champagne and wine service at registration, which will be offered complimentary throughout the evening. Pam Havens, Gala Committee Chair and members invite the public to join us for an elegant dinner menu.

