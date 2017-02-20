UTRGV School of Medicine interim dean updates Regents on progress
Dr. Steven A. Lieberman, interim dean of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's School of Medicine, on Feb. 8 gave the Board of Regents' Health Affairs Committee an update on the progress of the UT System's newest medical school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Tue
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|SilverWings
|43
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC