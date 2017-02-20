UTRGV officials update Regents on School of Medicine
One year into the inauguration of the awaited School of Medicine, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley officials presented its progress to the UT Regents for the first time. "All and all we are very pleased with how things are going," UTRGV President Guy Bailey said.
