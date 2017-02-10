USAA faces $1.8M jury verdict for Sou...

USAA faces $1.8M jury verdict for South Texas attorney in fraud lawsuit, company plans appeal

USAA is facing a $1.8 million verdict by a South Texas jury after one of its customers - who is a litigation attorney - won a lawsuit that accused the company of fraud stemming from a disputed hail storm damage claim.

