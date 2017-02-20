Urban Birds' at Texas Master Naturalist meeting

John Brush, naturalist at Quinta MazatlA n in McAllen, will give a presentation on "Our Urban Birds - Who They Are and How We Can Support Them" at the next General Meeting of the South Texas Border Chapter Texas Master Naturalist at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at St. George Orthodox Church, 704 West Sam Houston in Pharr. The public is welcome to attend.

